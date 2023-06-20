Germany beaten 2-0 by Colombia

The Germany national team’s final international match of the 2022/23 season ended in defeat in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday night. The three-time European champions were beaten 2-0 by Colombia in one of the ten host venues of EURO 2024, which begins in one year’s time. After a goalless first half, Luis Diaz headed in the opening goal (54’), with Juan Cuadrado wrapping up a first ever Colombian victory over Germany from the spot eight minutes from time.

Following two disappointing results against Ukraine (3-3 draw) and Poland (1-0 loss), the DFB-Team looked to control proceedings early on against their South American opponents, who went into the game unbeaten in over 16 months. Hansi Flick made five changes to the team beaten in Poland, with Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, Robin Gosens, Ilkay Gündogan and Marius Wolf coming in for Thilo Kehrer, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz and Benjamin Henrichs.

In the early stages, the home side looked to get into good openings via long balls up top. The approach didn’t bear any fruit though. Instead, it was Colombia who had the first chance in front of the 50,421 spectators at the VELTINS-Arena. Yerry Mina’s header from a cross flashed wide of the goal (14’).

Musiala denied just before the break

It served as something of a wake-up call for Germany, who began engaging Colombia earlier in midfield. A cross from Marius Wolf swung all the way through for Gosens at the back post, but his first touch got away from him and carried into the arms of Camilo Vargas (19’).

Colombia looked the more dangerous as the half progressed. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Raffael Borré did well to win a header against Malick Thiaw, although Marc-André ter Stegen was alert to the danger and made the save (24’). A loose pass from Antonio Rüdiger then allowed the away side to counter with only Thiaw left chasing back. Fortunately, the AC Milan defender pulled off a stellar last-ditch slide challenge to force Luis Diaz’s shot wide (28’). Two minutes later, ter Stegen made a world-class save at full stretch to tip a thunderous shot from Mina over the bar.

Germany managed to reorganise and calm things down for the final 15 minutes of the half, and there was even a promising opening for Musiala as he combined beautifully with Kai Havertz, however, Vargas was able to get just enough of his body in the way of the shot to keep the scores level at the break (45’).

Ter Stegen helpless against Diaz’s header

Even after the change of ends, the game continued to be played primarily in Germany’s own half, and Colombia got their opener. Cuadrado had time to cross and picked out Diaz in the centre, who was able to flick the ball past a helpless ter Stegen (54’). There were no signs of slowing down from the South American side, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, and another chance followed just four minutes later through Jhon Adoldo Arias. Hansi Flick’s side struggled to find a reaction to the goal, although certainly not for a lack of effort.

Niclas Füllkrug was brought on for Emre Can in the 66th minute to try and add more presence up front, while Flick also switched from a back-three to a back-four. The players were showing fire, with both Füllkrug and fellow substitute Benjamin Henrichs getting booked in the space of a few minutes, yet the final pass continued to go astray.

Joshua Kimmich was also introduced with around ten minutes to go, but was on the unfortunate end of a handball decision after only 42 seconds. Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler pointed to the spot after a cross hit the Bayern midfielder on his arm, and Cuadrado sent ter Stegen the wrong way (82’). There was almost an instant response as Füllkrug won a penalty of his own down the other end, only for offside to be given instead, and time eventually ran out on a comeback charge.

created by mmc/mh