Germany beat Hungary 5-0

The Germany men's national team won their opening game of the Nations League, beating Hungary 5-0 in Düsseldorf. Niclas Füllkrug finished off a nice passing move to open the scoring in the 27th minute, while Jamal Musiala was rewarded for leading a counter over half the pitch with the goal to make it 2-0. Moments later, Florian Wirtz found it too easy to get his shot away and scored the third goal of the evening. The fourth Germany goal was also a first goal for Aleksandar Pavlovic, before Kai Havertz rounded off the scoring with a penalty.

In the first international game since the home EUROs, head coach Julian Nagelsmann was most notably without Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller, Ilkay Gündogan and Manuel Neuer, who have all stepped back from international football. Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck und David Raum formed a back-four in front of new number one Marc-André ter Stegen. In front of them was a double pivot of Pascal Groß and Robert Andrich. In attack, Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz und Jamal Musiala played off centre-forward Niclas Füllkrug.

Tah has first chance against brave Hungary

Both teams looked to get off to fast starts. Hungary tried to make early tackles and go into Germany hard early on, and defended bravely. As a result, it was no surprise that the first good chance came from a corner. Jonathan Tah won an aerial duel against several Hungary players and headed powerfully past goalkeeper Gulacsi, but he couldn't also beat Szoboszlai, who managed to head the ball off the line.

Tah was also involved in the next dangerous moment, but this time as a defender. Hungary got past the Germany midfield for the first time and found themselves in plenty of space. Tah manage to position himself well and cut down the space so that he was able to block the pass before the visitors could create a shooting opportunity. After 20 minutes, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala combined to create the best chance so far. Eventually, Musiala’s final pass found Niclas Füllkrug within the box, but the new West Ham player fired straight into the outstretched foot of Gulacsi from close range.

Füllkrug finishes off a brilliant move

A Germany goal seemed ever more likely, and so it proved in the 27th minute. Kai Havertz sent Wirtz away on the right-wing with a long ball, who then dribbled into the box before clipping a ball to David Raum at the backpost. He cushioned the ball down to Musiala first time, who played it into an unmarked Füllkrug who couldn’t miss from a yard out and put Germany into the lead.

Five minutes later, the visitors had their first clear-cut opportunity through Sallai, but he seemed surprised that the ball had come through to him and couldn't direct his shot on target. At the other end, Pascal Groß crossed for Havertz who powered a header into the underside of the crossbar, but it didn't quite cross the line (33'). In additional time at the end of the first half, Havertz was played though once again, but he bent his shot wide of the far post.

Musiala breaks forward and scores

Hungary seemed slightly overawed by Germany's performance in the first half, and didn't really get back in the game after that. Havertz had the next good shooting opportunity (55'), and fought his way through the penalty area but his shot was blocked by Dardai. At the other end, there was a short moment of concern, with substitute Bolla suddenly finding himself free in front of ter Stegen, but Robert Andrich recovered well to slide across just in time and block his shot away for a corner (57'). This exact corner was to be an important one, because following the corner Musiala broke on the counter, having been played through by Raum, against just two Hungary defenders. He arrived into the penalty area and seemed to have lost the ball as it bobbled past a defender, but he recovered it quickly enough to drill a low shot past Gulacsi and make it 2-0.

Pavlovic earns a first goal

Germany were not as attacking after this point, but remained clinical in front of goal. Wirtz once again combined with Musiala before beating Gulacsi at the near post with a low shot from the edge of box (66'). Just over ten minutes later, Aleksandar Pavlovic was rewarded with a first Germany goal. He started the move, with Wirtz then playing it into Musiala, who played it back to Pavlovic, who slid a shot in from the right-hand side of the box to make it 4-0 (77').

Shortly afterwards, ter Stegen was called into action and made a brilliant save in what was otherwise a quiet game for him (79'). At the other end, Orban brought Havertz down in the penalty area, with a penalty rightly given. The Arsenal man stepped up to take the penalty himself, slotting calmly into the bottom right corner to score his fifth Germany goal and allow Major Tom to ring out in Düsseldorf for a fifth and final time.

