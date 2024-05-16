Germany announce squad for 2024 European Championships

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann announced his provisional squad ahead of this summer’s home European Championships live from the DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum in Berlin on Thursday. FC Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gündogan will captain the 27-man squad.

Over the past few days, individual players were revealed to be in the squad by fans and celebrities from all over Germany. VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is a new addition to the Germany side, while FC Bayern’s Aleksandar Pavlovićwill also get the chance to make his international debut. The midfielder had to drop out of Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for the international friendlies in March due to illness. Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who was last capped by Germany in September 2023, and FC Bayern winger Leroy Sané, who was suspended for the last two international matches, also return to the squad.

The most experienced members of the Germany team are three of the World Cup winners from 2014: FC Bayern’s Thomas Müller (128 caps) and Manuel Neuer (117), as well as Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (108). Like his Bayern teammate Pavlović, Neuer was unavailable for the friendlies earlier this year due to injury.

Clash with Greece in Mönchengladbach

The Germany players will come together at their training camp in Blankenhain in Weimarer Land on 26th May, with Julian Nagelsmann leading the side’s first training session the following day. The session in Jena will be open to the public. On Monday, the event sold out in the space of ten minutes as 15,000 fans ensured that they would be the first to get a glimpse of the Germany squad in action. The training session will also be streamed live on Germany’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Germany will then move to their base camp for the European Championships at the adidas campus in Herzogenaurach. The national team will face off against Ukraine in Nuremberg on 3rd June (20:45 CEST) and Greece in Mönchengladbach on 7th June (20:45 CEST) in their final two fixtures ahead of the home European Championships.

The hosts will kick the tournament off with a clash against Scotland in Munich on 14th June (21:00 CEST). Germany will then travel to Stuttgart for an encounter with Hungary on 19th June (18:00 CEST), before rounding off their group stage campaign in Frankfurt with a game against Switzerland on 23rd June (21:00 CEST).

The squad in full

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel, Marc-André ter Stegen

Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstädt, David Raum, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Chris Führich, Pascal Groß, Ilkay Gündogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlović, Leroy Sané, Florian Wirtz

Attackers: Maximilian Beier, Niclas Füllkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Müller, Deniz Undav

created by mmc/jd