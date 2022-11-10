Germany announce 26-man squad for 2022 World Cup

Head coach Hansi Flick announced his 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar live from the DFB Campus in Frankfurt on Thursday. 2014 World Cup winner Manuel Neuer will captain the team at what will be his fourth appearance at the World Cup finals.

Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) and Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen) have been called up to the senior squad for the first time. World Cup winner Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) also returns to the team, having last featured for Germany in a 2-2 draw against France in November 2017 (63 caps total).

Veterans Neuer, Müller and Kimmich all in the squad

Next to Neuer, the most-capped players in the squad are his club teammates Thomas Müller (118 caps) and Joshua Kimmich (70), followed by Mario Götze (63) and Ilkay Gündoğan (62).

Germany will travel to Oman this coming Monday in order to play one final friendly ahead of the World Cup. The game will take place on 16th November at 18:00 CET.

The team will travel to Doha on 17th November ahead of their first group stage game against Japan on 23rd November at the Khalifa International Stadium in ar-Rayyan (14:00 CET). They will then face Spain on 27th November (20:00 CET) at the Al-Bayt Stadium in al-Chaur, before closing out Group E on 1st December against Costa Rica (20:00 CET).

The squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Christian Günter (SC Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), Lukas Klosterman (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfield/Attack: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern), Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern), Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundoğan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern), Thomas Müller (FC Bayern), Leroy Sané (FC Bayern)

created by dfb/asv