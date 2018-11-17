Germany ahead of Netherlands game: "Building a good team for 2020"

After the Netherland’s 2-0 win over France on Friday evening, the Germany national team is to be relegated in the UEFA Nations League. In the 2020/2021 season, Joachim Löw’s team will play in League B. In terms of long-term aims, the result had no real effects: The focus of Germany now is to qualify for the 2020 European Championship. The international on Monday (20:45 CET) in Gelsenkirchen against the Netherlands is the next step. DFB.de summarised the general views of those in the Mixed Zone ahead of training on Saturday.

On the relegation from League A of the UEFA Nations League…

Joachim Löw: The Netherlands deserved their win against the World Champions. For us, the feeling is obviously quite bitter since we now no longer have chance to stay in League A. We have to accept that. Our focus however is now like it was before – solely on qualifying for the European Championship, where we want to send a strong team out. With this in mind we will have lots of room to allow young players to come in and for them to get more and more experience with the national team. In this year, which overall has been very disappointing for us, we want to put on a good show for the fans on Monday in Gelsenkirchen.

Oliver Bierhoff: The fact that we are annoyed and disappointed about the relegation is very clear. For me, it’s important now that we quickly look forward and try and move on from this. The new things the team are showing are in the right direction. We will approach the tasks ahead with a sense of humility and a hunger for success.

Leon Goretzka: We would have hoped to still be in contention for the game against the Netherlands. Unfortunately that’s not the case. We just have to take the situation as it is. In reality, this year did not go well for us. We will do our utmost to meet the expectations of both ourselves and our fans.

On the radical change in the national team...

Leon Goretzka: Radical change will not find the solution that we want. It is a process that will develop. We are in a good way. What is important for us, is that we qualify for the 2020 Euros and have a strong team for that tournament.

Thilo Kehrer: We want to build a good team with an eye on the 2020 Euros. We are looking forwards, want to improve and return to our strong ways. For that, we need experienced players and their quality, as well as the energy of us youngsters.

On the meaning of the game against the Netherlands:

Oliver Bierhoff: Our attitude towards the game against the Netherlands on Monday hasn't changed. It is a prestigious game and we want to finish the year on a high. Moreover, we want to keep improving as a team and be in a good position for the Euro qualifiers.

Leon Goretzka: Games against the Netherlands are always special. Even if the result means nothing, we will still give everything and want to win. For me, the game will be played in a special place. It is being placed in the Veltins Arena, the stadium I played in when I was at Schalke and I still have good memories from there.