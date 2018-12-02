Germany against Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus in Qualifying

The Germany National Team were drawn against some interesting opponents in the draw for their qualifying group for the 2020 European Championship in Dublin. Germany got the Netherlands from Pot 1, and were drawn with Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus from the remaining pots.

The first qualifying games begin in March 2019. There will be two matchdays each month, in March, June, September, October and September. The group winners and runners-up will each confirm their place at the 2020 European Championship. Further places will be given based on the qualifying results of teams in their respective leagues of the UEFA Nations League, and the results of the playoffs in March 2020.

The Groups

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo.

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg.

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus.

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar.

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan.

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta.