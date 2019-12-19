Germany 15th in World Rankings

Germany end the 2019 calendar year at 15th in the FIFA World Rankings. Joachim Löw’s team are still on 1602 points. The top 50 in the world has remained largely unchanged, due to only a small number of internationals being played since the previous edition at the end of November.

Belgium are the Team of the Year for the second time running. The Red Devils, who finished third at the 2018 World Cup now boast 1765 points and have overtaken the reigning world champions France (1733 points) and record champions Brazil (1712). Qatar are the highest climbers of the year: The 2022 World Cup hosts have moved up 38 places in the World Rankings and now sit at 55th. The next edition of the World Rankings will be released on the 20th February 2020.

The FIFA World Rankings

1. Belgium 1765 points

2. France 1733

3. Brazil 1712

4. England 1661

5. Uruguay 1645

6. Croatia 1642

7. Portugal 1639

8. Spain 1636

9. Argentina 1623

10. Colombia 1622

... 15. Germany 1602