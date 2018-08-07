German women organise short training camp

In preparation for the deciding World Cup qualifiers against Iceland on 1st September (16:55 CEST) and the Faroe Islands on the 4th September (17:00 CEST), a training camp has been planned to take place between 14th and 16th August in Harsewinkel. After consultation with the players’ clubs, the three-day trip will take place outside of the usual international break period. Due to the Women’s U20 World Cup in France, which finishes on the 24th August, the Allianz Frauen-Bundesliga will begin on the 16th September, which is also after the two World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Horst Hrubesch explains, “Before we decide on the final squad for the games against Iceland and the Faroe Islands, we will hold this training camp to get an understanding of the players. These three days are an important stepping stone for a successful World Cup qualification.”

Newcomers Rolser and Rall

“We are grateful for the goodwill of the clubs, as it is not always a certainty but it shows a strong message of togetherness between the league and national team,” added Hrubesch. The day before the team meet, all the Allianz Frauen-Bundesliga club managers have been invited to attend a meeting with the national team coaching staff.

FC Bayern München midfielder Simone Laudehr returns to the squad after a foot injury, having played her last game for the national team back in October 2017. VfL Wolfsburg’s Babett Peter also makes her comeback after struggling with an Achilles tendon problem. Captain Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon) and Hasret Hyikci (SC Freiburg) miss out through illness and injury. There were first-time call-ups to the national squad for Nicole Rolser (FC Bayern München) and Maximiliane Rall (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

The Squad

Almuth Schult, Lisa Schmitz, Carina Schlüter, Merle FrohmsJoelle Wedemeyer, Kathrin Hendrich, Leonie Maier, Babett Peter, Lena Goeßling, Kristin Demann, Sara Doorsoun, Verena Schweers, Maximiliane Rall, Carolin SimonSimone Laudehr, Sara Däbritz, Linda Dallmann, Melanie Leupolz, Svenja Huth, Lina Magull, Turid KnaakLea Schüller, Alexandra Popp, Lena Petermann, Nicole Rolser