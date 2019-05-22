German president Steinmeier to visit DFB-Frauen squad

German federal president Frank-Walter Steinmeier will travel to Grassau this Saturday to meet Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and the DFB-Frauen squad to wish them luck as they set off to France for next month’s Women’s World Cup.

The president will firstly attend the DFB-Frauen’s public training session in Grassau at 10:30 CEST before holding a round of talks with a delegation from the DFB, including DFB president Reinhard Rauball, DFB vice president Hannelore Ratzeburg, director of the national team and DFB academy Oliver Bierhoff as the national team’s leader for team management Georg Behlau. Steinmeier will also receive the opportunity to speak to the players and coaching team during lunch at the team’s hotel.

World Cup preparations conclude with Chile friendly

The DFB-Frauen will train in the Bavarian town of Grassau for the final time on Friday before travelling to Regensburg for their final friendly ahead of the World Cup. Voss-Tecklenburg’s side face Chile on Thursday, 30th May (17:45 CEST) before departing to France on 3rd June.

The DFB-Frauen will begin their quest for a fourth world title against China in Rennes on 8th June (13:00 CEST) before facing Spain in Valenciennes on 12th June (18:00 CEST). Germany will conclude the group stag against South Africa in Montpellier on 17th June (18:00 CEST).