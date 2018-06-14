Gerald Asamoah chosen as EURO ambassador for Gelsenkirchen

World Cup runner-up Gerald Asamoah has been selected as Gelsenkirchen’s ambassador for Germany’s UEFA EURO 2024 bid. The former Schalke and Germany player said online on Thursday: “I’m really excited to be Gelsenkirchen’s ambassador for EURO 2024. We all know that Gelsenkirchen is a city that is crazy about football. So I’m crossing my fingers that Germany is awarded the tournament and that Gelsenkirchen can play host to some top quality football.” Gelsenkirchen is one of the ten prospective host cities which the DFB included in its application for the rights to host EURO 2024.

Asamoah played a part in the last major tournament that took place on German soil - the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He made 43 total appearances for his country and scored six goals in an international career that included a World Cup runners-up medal in 2002. Asamoah also won the DFB-Pokal twice with Schalke and now manages their Under-23 team. European Championship winner Fredi Bobic was already announced as the EURO ambassador for Frankfurt last week.