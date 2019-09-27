Gasper pulls out, Kleinherne called up

Anna Gasper (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam) has pulled out of the Germany women’s squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers against Ukraine in Aachen (Saturday, 5th October, 14:00 CEST) and Greece in Thessaloniki (Tuesday, 8th October, 14:00 CEST) due to an injury. National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up Sophia Kleinherne (1. FFC Frankfurt) to replace her.

Germany women’s side started their Euro qualifiying campaign for the 2021 edition in England with two wins, scoring 18 goals and keeping two clean sheets.