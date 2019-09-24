Gasper and Hartig in DFB-Frauen squad for European qualifiers

After making a successful start to their EURO 2021 qualifying campaign, the Germany Women are set to play two more games en route to the tournament in England in the coming weeks. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named 23 players in her squad to face Ukraine in Aachen (Saturday, 5th October) and Greece in Thessaloniki (Tuesday, 8th October).

Two new faces in the squad are Anna Gasper (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam) and Isabella Hartig (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim). Gasper was first called up to the squad at the end of 2016 and took part in the training camp in Marbella earlier this year. For Isabella Hartig, however, this will be her debut with the senior squad. In addition, Pauline Bremer (Manchester City) and Sandra Starke (SC Freiburg) stay in the squad after being late call-ups for the last two European Championship qualifiers. Melanie Leupolz (FC Bayern Munich) and Lena Lattwein (TSG Hoffenheim 1899) also make their returns after injury lay-offs.

“No doubts in our goal of achieving automatic qualification for the EUROs”

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “After our perfect start to the new season, we want to build on the good performances of the past two games and leave no doubts in our goal of achieving automatic qualification for the EUROs. It is necessary to proceed with the same enthusiasm, concentration and determination that we had in the first two matches. However, I believe that the Ukraine team will show another side to their game in our second meeting, so we must not be overconfident, even in light of our previous 8-0 win.”

However, the coach has to do without a number of injured players. Almuth Schult, Svenja Huth, Sara Doorsoun (all VfL Wolfsburg) and Carolin Simon (FC Bayern) are injured. Meanwhile, Marina Hegering (SGS Essen) is still in recovery training.

Schweers available

Not in the squad, but available for selection, is Verena Schweers. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg explained: “We want to rejuvenate our squad because of the European Championship, but Verena remains important to us as a backup player, who can help whenever we need her. The fact that she supports this decision is good to know and also speaks to what a team player she is.”

Verena Schweers adds: “I had a great time with the national team. For now though, I would like to concentrate fully on playing an important role at FC Bayern to achieve our ambitious sporting goals with the team. It goes without saying that I will continue to be available for the national team when I am needed, and I had a very good conversation and have a clear understanding with the boss.”

