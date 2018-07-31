Game of the century for SV Linx

It has been a very long time since SV Linx took on a Bundesliga side in a competitive match. The side promoted last season into the Oberliga have been drawn against 1.FC Nürnberg in the first round of the DFB Pokal. The game will take place on Saturday, 18th August (15.30 CEST), but has been moved to the nearby Rheinstadion in Kehl, which has a capacity of 12,000, thus allowing for a much bigger than attendance than possible in Linx’s 3,000 capacity Hans-Weber-Stadion.

SV Linx managed to complete the “double” last season, winning their league title and State Cup. Sascha Reiß’s team topped the Verbandsliga Südbaden, before beating FC 08 Villingen 2-1 in the final of the South Baden Cup, a team who play one level higher. Victory in the cup secured their place in the first round of the DFB Pokal for the first time since 1994, when Linx were edged out 2-1 by FC Schalke 04.

“There is a lot of euphoria around the club after beating Villingen and securing promotion,” stated Reiß. Nürnberg head coach Michael Köllner, who has just guided his team back into the Bundesliga, will not be under-estimating the team four levels below them, “it will be no walkover, especially as SV Linx are going into the game on a high. Nevertheless, it is still a good draw for us, as we will progress as long as we stay focused.”