Game against England to take place in front of just 50 fans in Wiesbaden

The Women’s national team game against England on Tuesday (16:00 CET) at the Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden will take place in front of just 50 fans, in accordance with authorities. The reason behind the reduced allowance is the high rate of incidence of the Coronavirus in Hessen.

Figures provided by the Robert Koch Instutute on Thursday revealed the 7-day figure for Wiesbaden to be 93.0, which means the city is classed as a high-risk area. Therefore, the relevant health authorities have allowed just 50 fans to enter the stadium. Tickets for the game will be allocated to players’ friends and family.