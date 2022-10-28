“Future Leaders in Football” begins in Qatar

24 days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the congress of “Future Leaders in Football” was declared open on Thursday in Qatar’s capital of Doha. The DFB’s workshop is a ‘female edition’, just as the other workshop was that opened in Jordan back in March. In close cooperation with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), the Qatar Foundation, and Generation Amazing, one of the programmes of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, 20 young women from the Middle East will have the opportunity to develop their skills as responsible leaders for five days from 27th October to 1st November. As a co-initiator of the FLF programme, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) will support the participation of the young women from partner countries.

In addition to BMZ and the German Society for International Cooperation (Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit; GIZ), the third edition of the workshop, last staged in Jordan in March, will once again be strongly supported by DFB partner Volkswagen and its "Women play football. #KeinFrauenfußball" campaign, the UEFA Assist Programme, which supports projects that make a positive contribution to social issues and football development outside UEFA's member associations, and the German senior men's national team's foundation "Wir für Euch" (We for you).

Addressing social problems and fostering debate

After the pilot edition in June 2021, set up in digital format during EURO 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, and the follow-up event that was organised for the first time as a "Female Edition" in March 2022 in Amman (Jordan), this third workshop is specifically taking place in the run-up to the Men's World Cup in Qatar. Under the motto "Developing Skills and Taking Action to Tackle Challenges in Sport and Society", the aim of the FLF lighthouse project is to use the World Cup buzz to address social problems, initiate a public debate and fulfill the DFB's socio-political responsibility in an international context. The DFB Presidential Board adopted its position on the World Cup in Qatar last year.

After the arrival of participants and a get-together on Tuesday, the first practical sessions and theory sessions took place on Friday. In addition to core modules on topics such as diversity, gender equality, inclusion and culture, the Qatar edition of the FLF focuses on sustainability. By way of panel discussions and individual modules, the aim is to raise awareness and understanding of the importance of sustainability in society and in football, and with the upcoming World Cup, in the context of large sporting events as well.

All workshop agenda items will be supported by guest lectures delivered by personalities from the Middle East. The space for local success stories will inspire participants to continue pursuing their goals despite existing hurdles, to share their stories, motivate each other and build and expand a network beyond the borders of FLF and the region.