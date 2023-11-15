“FUSSBALLLIEBE”: the adidas EURO matchball

DFB brand partner adidas unveiled the official UEFA EURO 2024 matchball “FUSSBALLLIEBE” today. In the presence of former World Cup winners Manuel Neuer and tournament director Philipp Lahm, as well as DFB Vice President and EUROs ambassador Célia Šašić, a giant version of the match ball was unveiled. This marked the start of a series of events lasting several weeks throughout Germany to celebrate the love of football and build excitement ahead of the EUROs in Germany.

According to adidas, the design of “FUSSBALLLIEBE” represents the movement of the ball and the energy of the game through striking black wing shapes, which are complemented by colourful edges, curves and dots. The vibrant colours red, blue, green and orange reflect both the vitality of the participating nations and the pure simplicity of football. Moreover, the names of the various host cities are also shown on the ball, together with illustrations of the stadiums.

For the first time in the EUROs, the official EUROs matchball will be equipped with “Connected Ball Technology”. The technology sends precise ball data to the video assistant referee (VAR) in real time. By combining player position data with artificial intelligence, the innovation contributes to UEFA's semi-automatic offside technology, enabling faster match decisions. The technology developed in close collaboration with Kinexon will also help Video Assistant Referees to identify every single touch of the ball and thus reduce the time taken to resolve handballs and penalty incidents. A suspension system in the middle of the ball accommodates and stabilises a “500Hz Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)” movement sensor, which offers an insight into every aspect of the ball’s movement. The sensor is powered by a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by induction.

“Groundbreaking innovation”

“Fußballliebe” has been specially developed to ensure the highest accuracy possible in games. The 20-piece “Precisionshell” and the strategically placed grooves on the outside improve the ball’s aerodynamics. The innovative “CTR-Core” inside the ball is geared towards accuracy and consistency, and supports a quick, accurate game with maximal shape and air pressure retention. The ball is only not made of recycled polyester and a water-based imprint, but it’s also made up of more biological materials than all previous official match balls from adidas. Every layer of the ball contains sustainable materials such as corn fibres, sugar cane, pulp and rubber, whilst also not comprising performance.

Sam Handy, Vice President of Design for adidas football, said: “In designing this official match ball, we let ourselves be inspired by the tournament’s energy and diversity and Europe’s love for football. With this in mind, we hope that “FUSSBALLLIEBE” brings joy wherever it is kicked. The introduction of our ‘Connected Ball Technology’ at EURO 2024 is a turning point in the tournament’s history and the result of our commitment to groundbreaking innovation, which will improve the experience for match officials, players and fans.”