Further PCR tests return exclusively negative results

A further round of PCR testing for Germany Women and the coaching staff on Sunday has returned exclusively negative results. Included among the negative test results was that of Felicitas Rauch, who had returned a positive PCR test on Saturday morning. Lena Oberdorf, Svenja Huth and Sara Doorsoun, who were all classified as having been in category one contact with Rauch, returned negative results as before.

Her and the three other Wolfsburg players who were in precautionary quarantine have since returned home and will coordinate with local authorities on next steps.