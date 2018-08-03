Fürth vs. Dortmund sparks great Cup memories

Borussia Dortmund vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth is a DFB Pokal encounter that sparks great Cup memories for the second-division side, but it also reminds them of their biggest disappointment. In the semi-final of the 2011/12 season, Fürth held their own for 120 minutes against the overwhelming favourites BVB, only to concede an Ilkay Gündogan winner in the last minute of extra time. Two minutes before that goal, the hosts had substituted first-choice goalkeeper Max Grün for penalty specialist Jasmin Fejzic. Six and a half years after that match, the two team will face each other again - this time in the opening round (Monday August 20th, 20:45 CEST).

“I still remember the great Pokal fight of 2012. We’ll take on the match together with our fans,” said sporting director Rachid Azzouzi. “We’ve been given one of the toughest draws, but we’ll approach this challenge with a lot of enthusiasm.” For the meeting with one of this season's Champions League participants, Fürth, who because of their 15th place finish in the 2. Bundesliga last season were put in the amateur pot, will almost definitely be able to rely on great support from a sold-out stadium.

Before joining forces with TSV Vestenbergsgreuth, SpVgg Fürth managed to upset Dortmund in the Pokal in the 1990/91 season. Fürth eliminated BVB, who played a man light from the third minute, with a 3-1 win. However, in their only top-flight season, Greuther Fürth succumbed 6-1 to Dortmund in front of their own fans.

After losing three finals and winning the title in the 2016/17 season, BVB were knocked out of last year’s competition in the round of 16 by Bayern Munich (2-1). Dortmund’s last opening-round exit was in 2005 when they were beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Braunschweig.