Füllkrug secures point against Spain

Germany came from behind to rescue a point against Spain at the World Cup in Qatar. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug scored in the 83rd minute to give Hansi Flick's team a 1-1 draw and a chance of reaching the last 16 in their final group-stage game against Costa Rica on Wednesday (20:00 CET).

Both teams looked to press their opponents high up the pitch and disrupt the build-up play early on. Spain came close to opening the scoring in the 7th minute when Dani Olmo unleashed a powerful shot from outside the area, but Manuel Neuer pushed the ball onto the crossbar. At the other end, Germany’s first good chance came through Serge Gnabry three minutes later. He was denied by goalkeeper Unai Simon before the flag went up for offside.

Rüdiger celebrates but goal doesn’t stand

A lot of the play took place in the middle of the field, with chances hard to come by at either end. Jordi Alba hit the side netting in the 22nd minute, before Ilkay Gündogan had an effort saved in the area and Gnabry's effort went wide of the post (25’).

Germany had the ball in the back of the net shortly before the break when Antonio Rüdiger headed home a Joshua Kimmich free kick, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check (40th). Rüdiger was involved again five minutes later, testing Simon from a narrow angle after a free kick (45’).

Germany look promising but Morata scores

The second half began with Spain having more of the ball, but Germany’s high press was paying off more and more, leading to Hansi Flick’s team winning possession in promising areas. The first decent chance of the half came through Kimmich in the 56th minute, with Simon forced into a save.

Spain found their answer through substitute Alvaro Morata, who turned in a cross from Jordi Alba in the 63rd minute. Spain almost doubled their lead just moments later, but Marco Asensio fired over with a first-time shot on the edge of the area (65’).

Füllkrug scores off the bench

Flick reacted with a triple change, introducing Leroy Sané, Füllkrug and Lukas Klostermann for Gündogan, Thomas Müller and Thilo Kehrer in the 70th minute. The change led to some good chances almost immediately, but Füllkrug did not connect with the ball properly after some good work from Jamal Musiala, before the Bayern man himself was denied by Simon (73rd).

Six minutes later, Sané linked up with Musiala to create some space in the area but could not get a shot off on goal. The scores were level just moments later. Niclas Füllkrug picked up on Musiala’s touch from a Sané pass and powerfully fired the ball into the top corner (83’). In injury time, Sané hit on the counter attack and managed to round Simon, but his cross was cleared away by a Spanish defender and the two sides ended the game with a point each.