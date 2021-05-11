From Seefeld to Munich: Germany’s EURO preparations take shape

Ahead of this summer’s European Championship, Die Mannschaft will take part in a training camp in Seefeld in Tyrol, from 28th May to 6th June. Following the team’s final friendly against Latvia in Düsseldorf on 7th June, Germany will then move to the team’s tournament headquarters in the World of Sports on the adidas campus in Herzogenaurach. Head coach Joachim Löw’s side will also face Denmark in a friendly in Innsbruck on 2nd June. Löw is expected to announce his squad for the tournament on 19th May. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, teams will be permitted to name a 26-man squad, instead of the usual 23.

For the first time, the team will head to Seefeld in Tyrol and stay at the Hotel Nidum while preparing for the EUROs. The grounds feature two grass pitches as well as another smaller pitch nearby. The region is well-known for hosting large-scale sporting events, having last hosted the Nordic skiing World Championship in 2019.

Germany will open their EURO campaign with a match against reigning world champions France on 15th June (21:00 CEST). They will then face European champions Portugal on 19th June (18:00 CEST), before their final group stage match against Hungary on 23rd June (21:00 CEST). All three matches will take place in Munich.

created by dfb/asv