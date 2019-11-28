Fritz Keller to lead the DFB delegation at the EURO 2020 draw

Germany sealed qualification for EURO 2020 as group winners and can now look forward to the draw on Saturday (18:00) in Bucharest. Six groups are to be drawn in the Romanian capital, with Joachim Löw’s side in pot 1.

DFB president Fritz Keller will lead the DFB delegation in Bucharest, which will also include national coach Joachim Löw, DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius and Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national team.

Munich will be one of the twelve host cities for the upcoming European Championship – all three of Germany’s home games will be played in the Allianz Arena and a quarterfinal will also take place in Bavaria’s state capital. The two managers of DFB EURO GmbH Philipp Lahm and Markus Stenger will also make the trip to Romania, as well as special advisor Celia Šašić.

Löw: “I’m very relaxed – we’ll take who we get”

DFB president Fritz Keller said before the draw: “We are really excited for EURO 2020, not only because of our excellent performances in the qualifying campaign, but also because we want to be excellent hosts in Munich. It’s a great chance for the DFB to contribute on and off the pitch to what will hopefully be a fantastic football tournament.”

National coach Joachim Löw stated: “The tournament starts to take shape with the draw, so I’m looking forward to the trip to Bucharest. We can start to plan things in more detail when we find our opponents. I’m very relaxed about it – we’ll take who we get.”

DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius added: “Once the draw has been made, the tournament will feel a whole lot closer – especially for us as hosts. The preparations with our partners are already well underway. Hosting games in EUR0 2020 and the whole tournament in 2024 is a big part of what the DFB is doing alongside the building of our new academy. We will make sure we do our bit – for our team, our visitors and our own fans.”

Lahm: “I’m looking forward to the games in Munich”

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national team, commented: “We have already made the decision to hold our training camp in Seefeld and have our base camp at adidas in Herzogenaurach so that our team can have a successful tournament. Now we have to continue working together ahead of our first game in the tournament. We want to play attractive football and get the fans excited. It’s great that we can play all of our group games in front of our own fans in Munich.”

Philipp Lahm, manager of DFB EURO GmBH, said: “I’m looking forward to the games in Munich. We are part of a huge European project and we want to impress. Munich is a great city and there are no better stadiums than the Allianz Arena for me. The games are a good test for the tournament in four years.”

Celia Šašić, special advisor to the DFB EURO GmbH: “We want everybody to have a great time at EURO 2024. EURO 2020 will be a good indicator to see where we are at now. We are constantly working with our partners to ensure that we create sustainable, long-term conditions and that we can get the whole of Germany excited about the games. UEFA’s idea to spread the tournament across the whole of Europe is a great opportunity for us and we are excited to welcome the many guests.”

