Friendly against England women called off

Due to a positive Covid-19 test within the England staff, the friendly between the Lionesses and the Germany women planned for 27th October in Wiesbaden has been cancelled.

DFB vice-president Hannelore Ratzeburg said, “We regret that our game against England cannot take place. We were well prepared and were looking forward to this test. But, we have to accept the English FA’s decision. We wish the team all the best and wish the infected person a quick and easy recovery.”

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg added: “We would have loved to have played against England, but will have to respect the FA’s decision. We know that we are living in uncertain times and that the pandemic can lead to there being unforeseen things happening.”

The Germany women will end their training camp in Wiesbaden earlier than planned on Monday afternoon, as the players will return to their clubs.