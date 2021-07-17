Friendly abandoned at 1-1

Germany’s Olympics team played a friendly against Honduras in Japan on Saturday morning. The match was abandoned five minutes before the end with the score at 1-1 due to defender Jordan Torunarigha being racially abused. Stefan Kuntz’s side left the field of play after this incident.

“When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option,” commented coach Kuntz.

Uduokhai scores for Germany

There were three thirds of 30 minutes played in Wakayama. Honduras took the lead in the 21st minute through Douglas Martinez. Germany equalised thanks to a Felix Uduokhai goal (84’), shortly before leaving the pitch after Torunarigha was abused.

Germany’s first group game is against Brazil on 22nd July (13:30 CEST). Their other opponents in Group D are Saudi Arabia and Ivory Coast.