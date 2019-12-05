Friendlies against Spain and Italy ahead of the EUROS

Two real international classics await in March 2020 ahead of the European Championship finals. At the latest DFB meeting, the committee scheduled Germany’s first two friendlies of the new calendar year. On the 26th March, Joachim Löw’s men travel to Madrid to face Spain, before welcoming Italy to Nuremberg on March 31st.

DFB President Fritz Keller: "Last Saturday’s EURO 2020 draw made for even more excitement ahead of the tournament. We want to make sure our team is well-prepared for the challenging group and the tournament on the whole. For this reason, we are delighted about the two first opponents in 2020. The games against Spain and Italy will give our young team some more experience of playing at the highest international level. We’re also pleased to be playing in Nuremberg, not only because our EURO headquarters are nearby in Herzogenaurach, but also because we’re playing our EURO group games in Munich. We want to get all the local fans excited for the tournament with a good performance."

Oliver Bierhoff, national team and academy director: "We want to carry our momentum from the qualifiers into the new year. Jogi Löw and the coaching team have been successful in rebuilding the team so far. The draw confirmed that we will need to be at 100 percent from the start of the tournament and push ourselves to the limit. Playing against Spain and Italy means we can test ourselves against some extraordinary teams beforehand – looking ahead to the tournament, the friendlies will benefit us a great deal."

Confirmed fixtures in 2020

• 26 March, friendly: Spain vs. Germany, Madrid

• 31 March, friendly: Germany vs. Italy, Nuremberg

• 16 June: EURO 2020, France vs. Germany, Munich

• 20 June: EURO 2020, Portugal vs. Germany, Munich

• 24 June: EURO 2020, Germany vs. playoff winner A/D, Munich

