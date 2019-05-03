Friederike Kromp and Kathrin Peter appointed new DFB-Frauen U17s and U19s coaches

The German football association (DFB) have announced the appointment of two new female coaches for the DFB-Frauen youth teams for next season. At the start of next season, Friederike Kromp will take over as DFB-Frauen U17s head coach while Kathrin Peter assumes the duties in charge of the U19s. Current DFB-Frauen U17s head coach Ulrike Ballweg, who will lead the side in this month’s U17s European Championships in Bulgaria (5th-17th May), will leave her role after the tournament to join Tina Theune’s talent development team. At the start of next year, Ballweg will take over from as head of the talent development team as Theune retires.

Friederike Kromp’s most recent role was working as a coach with the Bavarian football association (BFV). Kromp has also gathered a lot of experience as assistant coach to Anouschka Bernhard in the DFB-Frauen U17s setup. In this role with the BFV, the former DFB-Frauen international was responsible for the development for youth development at this age level.

“Kromp and Peter have matching coaching styles”

Kathrin Peter worked as a coach for Westphalia’s football and athletics association and has gathered experience with educating and assisting young talent. She was mainly responsible for the construction and development of a college for young talent in Westphalia and additionally as a speaker for the coaches in the football association. The former Bundesliga player, who played in the top flight for many years, offers an abundance of expertise in this age group and has already taken charge of several matches on a regional scale.

Ulrike Ballweg has become one of the most successful female coaches worldwide during her time as long-term assistant of the senior DFB-Frauen team. Additionally, Ballweg has also been U16s head coach before taking over as U17s head coach last year.

DFB’s head of sport, Joti Chatzialexiou, said: “With the new personnel added to our youth teams, we want to continue to promote professionalisation in our youth setup. Friederike Kromp and Kathrin Peter have matching coaching styles and both have shown this through with exceptional conception skills, courage to innovate as well as high expertise in this field. They have come from two regional associations who have been producing national team players for several years. The value of women’s football in those areas is huge courtesy of their work in those regions. They have learnt their styles of coaching from numerous lectures and have learnt even more through this. They have also both played on the international level before so both know what that is like. We are also delighted to have secured the services of Ulrike Ballweg, an experienced an successful coach, for the important talent development team.”