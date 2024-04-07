Freigang travels home early

created by mmc/jd
After sustaining a shoulder injury in the game against Austria, Laura Freigang has withdrawn from the Germany women’s national team ahead of schedule. As a result, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker will be unavailable for the upcoming European qualifier against Iceland in Aachen on Tuesday (18:10 CEST).
National team head coach Horst Hrubesch has decided against calling up a replacement.
