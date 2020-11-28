Freigang: “My grandparents called me immediately”

Freigang: "All I really had to do was stick my foot out and redirect it."

Friday was a special day for Laura Freigang. The striker from Eintracht Frankfurt scored a flawless hat-trick during a 6-0 win for the Germany women in their EURO qualifier against Greece. It was Freigang’s third cap for the national team. In an interview with DFB.de, the 22-year-old spoke about how she felt after the game.

DFB.de: Congratulations on your hat-trick! How did you feel heading into the game?

Laura Freigang: Thank you! I was pretty nervous ahead of the game, and even more so when we stepped out onto the pitch. But, I was also really looking forward to the game. I found my feet pretty quickly after the opening minutes and then I wasn’t nervous anymore.

DFB.de: What were you thinking when you scored your goals?

Freigang: I was really happy when I scored the first goal, because I’d missed a few good chances before that. Sometimes all it takes is one goal to get going, which was definitely the case for me. Although, it has to be said that all I really had to do most of the time was stick my foot out and redirect it in (laughs). After I scored the third goal, all I was thinking about was that I’d gotten a hat-trick. It’s definitely something special, especially when it’s for Germany. The game was a lot of fun.

DFB.de: What was the mood within the team like after the game?

Freigang: We accomplished what we’d set out to do: we scored goals and kept a clean sheet. Of course there were some instances where we lacked that final pass, but overall we were all happy and the mood was good. But, we know what else we still want to accomplish and that this was just a small step in that direction.

DFB.de: You probably had a lot of messages waiting for you after the game, right?

Freigang: Yes, several. There were even a few from people that I wouldn’t have expected to have been watching the game. My grandparents called me immediately after the game. Everyone was really happy for me, which was great.

DFB.de: What are you hoping to do against Ireland on Tuesday?

Freigang: The coach has said that she wants to rotate the squad, so I’m not sure if I’ll be playing or not. We still have some time until the game, so until then I’ll be focused on the upcoming training sessions and am excited to see what’s still to come.

created by dfb/mmc