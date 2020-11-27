Freigang hattrick in 6-0 victory over Greece

Germany Women won their seventh European Championship qualifier and kept a clean sheet as they comprehensively beat Greece Women 6-0 in Ingolstadt. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s kept another clean sheet and were clinical at the other end of the pitch with goals from Marina Hegering (17’), Laura Freigang (21’,39’, 45’), Linda Dallmann (73’), and Paulina Krumbiegel (90+2’).

“We put in a good performance but there’s still room for improvement, especially with the final ball, our precision, and in terms of converting chances,” said Voss-Tecklenburg, finding areas to improve upon despite the clear victory. She also praised her players, saying: “We implemented our gameplan well today, even against an opponent who sat very deep.”

Germany had the chance to score after just 27 seconds through Sara Däbritz, but the 25-year-old could only direct her shot into the side-netting. The defending Greece team attempted to put Germany under pressure early on through pressing, however this did little to stop Voss-Tecklenburg’s team creating a number of chances, with the only problem being finishing them off.

Hegering breaks the deadlock

Dzsenifer Marozsán hit the side-netting again with a free kick from 20 metres in the 10th minute. Meanwhile, the German team patiently waited for an opening in the densely packed Greek defence. Marozsán tested Evdoxia Gavriilidou from distance shortly after, and Hegering was able to head the hosts into the lead from the resulting corner at the far post for her third international goal.

A few minutes later, she found herself in a good position against Gavriilidou again, but the Greece goalkeeper was able to prevent a second Germany goal. However, the chances kept coming for Voss-Tecklenburg’s team with Hegering heading over the crossbar from a Marozsán corner (23’), Bühl missing an effort, and Lena Lattwein coming close with a header (27’).

Freigang completes her hattrick

From this point onwards, the game became increasingly one-sided with one attack after another for the Germans. In the 38th minute, Bühl attempted an effort but saw it blocked past the post before Lina Magull’s cross into the area was deflected behind.

The pressure kept coming towards Gavriilidou’s net. Dallmann missed an opportunity to make it 4-0, before Lattwein also saw a headed effort miss the target (41’). Germany eventually managed to get their fourth before the interval as Laura Freigang struck her second in six minutes (45’), completing a first half hattrick from a Hegering cross.

Dallmann makes it five

Voss-Tecklenburg made two changes at the interval, replacing Hegering with Lena Sophie Oberdorf and Klara Bühl with Krumbiegel. Germany picked up where they left off as Däbritz came close just two minutes after the restart (47’).

Chances continued to come for the Germans as Magull's header hit the post (54’) and Marozsán saw her free kick parried by Gavriilidou (63’). It took until the 73rd minute before Dallmann was able to score the fifth from a header after good work by the substitute Krumbiegel (73’).

Marozsán was unable to find the back of the net with Gavriilidou just about keeping out her long-range shot (79’). Oberdorf also had a headed effort saved in the 87th minute before her replacement, Lea Schüller, fired an effort over the bar. Finally, Krumbiegel closed out the game with Germany’s sxith in injury time (90+2’).

created by mmc/lb