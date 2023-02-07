Freiburg leave it late in Sandhausen

Last season’s runners up SC Freiburg are into the hat for the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal draw. After a tough game, Christian Streich’s team triumphed over second-tier side SV Sandhausen, winning 2-0 with goals from Philipp Lienhart (87’) and Nils Petersen (90+5’). Sandhausen missed out on reaching just a second quarterfinal since the 1985/86 season.

Freiburg, who have had a tumultuous start to life on the road in the Bundesliga in 2023, began on the front foot: a free header from close range by Michael Gregoritsch was only dealt with by Sandhausen ‘keeper Patrick Drewes at the second attempt (5’).

The Bundesliga were well on top and had more than 70% possession, but were unable to break down the hosts’ extremely deep-sitting defensive line. Most of the game was played in midfield, but a 20-yard drive by Roland Sallai fizzed just wide of the right-hand post (34’), and Lukas Kübler placed a set-piece header narrowly wide (41’).

Aerial threats dominate the evening

The second half continued in much the same way as the first, as Freiburg dominated but rarely created big chances. Sandhausen were able to break forward and cause problems on occasion, like Hamad Al-Ghaddioudi’s header from a corner (54’). Matthias Ginter and Gregoritsch also missed headers for SCF (55’, 62’).

As the match went on, the away side’s efforts became more determined, but Sandhausen also looked to find their own winner – Al--Ghaddioudi missed a header with 11 minutes to go for SVS. Freiburg are yet to score before the 82nd minute in this year’s DFB-Pokal, and that run continued as Vincenzo Grifo’s corner was met, as so many other chances were, by a head – Philipp Lienhart found the net for SCF with just three minutes of normal time to go.

The top-division side were then saved in added time by Germany U21 international Noah Atubolu, whose foot denied David Kinsombi a 93rd-minute equaliser. That miss was punished, as Petersen finished the game off to put SC Freiburg into the quarterfinals (90+5’).

created by mmc/lc