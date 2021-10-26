Freiburg and HSV triumph on penalties, Mainz and BVB also through

Bundesliga side SC Freiburg survived a shootout against third-tier Osnabrück to book their place in the round of 16. All three late kick-offs had gone to extra time, with Mainz prevailing in extra time and Hamburger SV coming out on top of Nürnberg in penalties. Last season’s winners Borussia Dortmund have also made it to the round of 16 after defeating second-tier side FC Ingolstadt 2-0 at home.

Mainz record dramatic win

The first chance of the match fell to the hosts, as Jonny Burkardt nearly beat Stefan Ortega just minutes after kick-off. Bielefeld then countered quickly and scored the opener immediately after through Okugawa (3’). After the break, Mainz managed to turn the game around in a matter of minutes, with Burkardt netting the equaliser (53’) before Karim Onisiwo put them ahead (59’). Just when it seemed as though the Zerofivers were through to the next round, Fabian Klos headed Bielefeld level with the last kick of the game (89’). In the end, it was Mainz who prevailed through extra-time thanks to a stunning finish from Marcus Ingvartsen shortly before the end (115’).

Freiburg survive penalties in Osnabrück

Osnabrück did well to keep Freiburg at bay, before a mistake from goalkeeper Philipp Kühn allowed Vincenzo Grifo to curl a shot into the empty net (33’). The visitors looked set to advance to the next round on the back of a narrow win, before Osnabrück’s Luka Gugganig headed them level in the dying seconds of injury time (90’+7). In extra time, Sebastian Klaas then put the hosts ahead in the 108th minute, before Freiburg recorded a late equaliser of their own (119’). SCF then kept their nerves in a thrilling shootout, winning 3-2 on penalties after goalkeeper Benjamin Uphoff saved the final kick from Wooten.

HSV see off Nürnberg in shootout

It took Hamburg until just before half-time to break the deadlock against fellow Bundesliga 2 side Nürnberg, as Jonas David headed home (44’). Following the change of ends, it was Nürnberg’s Taylan Duman who finished a first-time effort to equalise (59’). Both teams traded blows in the closing minutes of the match, but neither were able to find a way through. The score remained deadlocked through extra-time as well, as we headed to penalties. In the end, HSV went through with a 4-2 win on penalties (1-1 a.e.t.), with David netting the decisive spot-kick.

Hazard brace puts Dortmund through

Marco Rose’s side initially struggled to break the team bottom of Bundesliga 2, who sat very deep looking to frustrate their hosts. Ingolstadt goalkeeper Fabijan Buntic made his first save after 27 minutes from Marius Wolf, and Jude Bellingham then hit the bar from range from the resulting corner. The woodwork was again on hand for FCI after the break to keep out a header from Steffen Tigges (52’).

Substitute Thorgan Hazard was BVB’s hero in the end, coming off the bench to score a brace to book their place in the next round. His first goal came from some great work by Julian Brandt (72’) and he doubled his side’s advantage with nine minutes left to play.

