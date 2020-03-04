Frankfurt through to the semifinals

Eintracht Frankfurt complete the quartet of teams, which have reached the semifinals of this season’ DFB-Pokal. The Eagles, Pokal winners in 2018, beat Werder Bremen by two goals to nil in the Commerzbank-Arena. André Silva converted a penalty on the stroke of half time (45’+6), and Daichi Kamada doubled Frankfurt’s lead after the break (60’).

A mix-up in the Bremen back line gave Frankfurt their first chance of the game, but Silva’s shot was blocked by a scrambling Ömer Toprak (11’). The game developed into a cagey affair, with both teams competing for control of midfield. Frankfurt threatened again, this time Martin Hinteregger’s shot slid just wide of the post (32’).

Silva from the spot, Kamada on the counter

Bremen announced quickly; Davie Selke tested Kevin Trapp to the best of his ability (35’). Selke was then again in the thick of the action, as he shrugged off Hinteregger before being dispossessed in the nick of time (37’). The next chance also fell to Werder, but again Trapp was on hand to deny the away side (41’). The hosts took the lead with the last kick of the half, after referee Felix Zwayer awarded Frankfurt a penalty for handball on the recommendation of VAR. Silva converted coolly past Jiri Pavlenka.

Werder looked to press for the equaliser after half time, but lacked precision in the final third. Frankfurt capitalised on Bremen’s wastefulness on the hour mark. Filip Kostic broke away down the left wing, before crossing the ball on a dime for Daichi Kamada, who just had to tap it home to double Eintracht’s lead.

The away side did not roll over and courageously pressed to get back into the game. However they still were not clinical enough to hit the back of the net. Leonardo Bittencourt found some space, but his shot flew well over the bar (64’). Then, Eggestein started a promising attack, but waited too long to feed Milot Rashica, who was stopped in the penalty area (71’). Substitute Yuya Osako couldn’t beat Trapp either (79’). Silva (86’) and Djibril Sow (88’) could have made it three for Frankfurt at the death. Filip Kostic was sent off before full time; his suspension will surely be cause for concern in the semi-final.