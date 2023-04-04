Frankfurt the first side through to the semi-finals

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated 1. FC Union Berlin 2-0 in the first DFB-Pokal quarterfinal on Tuesday evening. Randal Kolo Muani scored twice within two minutes to put his side through to the next round at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Two early goals

Kolo Muani came close to opening the scoring after just five minutes, but Union goalkeeper Lennart Grill did well to tip his shot over the bar. However, five minutes later, Grill had no chance when the Frenchman found the back of the net after a lovely assist by Mario Götze (11’)

Götze and Kolo Muani combined again two minutes later, with the 2014 World Cup winner playing the 2022 World Cup runner-up in behind and he then lobbed it over Grill from a tight angle (13’). Frankfurt continued to pile on the pressure and looked to have scored a third in the 21st minute. Kolo Muani gave it to Buta and he teed it up perfectly for Rafael Borré in the centre. He found the back of the net, but was correctly adjudged to be offside by VAR.

Borré hits the bar

Union continued to struggle and were lucky to not trail by three goals after 28 minutes. Borré smashed a shot off the bar and Kristijan Jakic narrowly missed the rebound. The hosts had full control of the game and the visitors failed to create a notable chance in the first half.

Last season’s semi-finalists gave their all after the break, but still failed to really threaten constantly. Sven Michel shot wide (49’) and Josip Juranovic struck a free-kick over (78’), before substitute Jamie Leweling was denied by a fine Kevin Trapp save four minutes from time.