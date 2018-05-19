Frankfurt stun Bayern to win DFB-Pokal

Eintracht Frankfurt shocked Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich to win the DFB-Pokal 3-1 in the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Two goals from Ante Rebic and a last-minute breakaway strike from Mijat Gaćinović sealed victory for Niko Kovac’s Frankfurt, in the Croatian’s last game as manager before his move to Bayern in July.
Robert Lewandowski had leveled for a wasteful Bayern, who dominated for long parts and failed to take their chances in Jupp Heynckes’ final game as coach.
The result sets up a rematch in next season’s Supercup in August, which will see Kovac lead out Bayern for the first time against his current club.
Bayern started stronger in a sold out Olympiastadion, and Lewandowski crashed a free kick off the underside of the crossbar in the game’s first chance.
Moments later it was the underdogs and last season’s runners-up who opened the scoring, as Ante Rebic picked up a pass from Kevin-Prince Boateng and slotted home past Sven Ulreich.
Bayern continued to dominate, and Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich both saw efforts drop agonisingly wide of Lukas Hradecky’s goal frame.
A similar pattern followed after the break, but this time Bayern, who last won the trophy in 2016, did take their chance, as Niklas Süle set up Kimmich to cross for Lewandowski to steer home the equaliser.
It looked from that moment on that the Pokal was only headed in one direction, and when Mats Hummels hit the bar with a header there were ominous warning signs for the Eagles.
But they stunned everyone in Berlin by retaking the lead with less than ten minutes to go as Rebic took down a long ball before poking past Ulreich and charging into the fans behind the goal.
Bayern pressed for a late leveler, but they could only watch on helpless as Gaćinović raced clear with Ulreich commited up front to roll home the third into an empty net and well and truly get the celebrations under way.
