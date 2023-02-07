Frankfurt overpower Darmstadt in cup thriller

Five-time DFB-Pokal winners Eintracht Frankfurt are the sixth first-division team to reach the quarterfinals, but were made to work for their ticket among the final eight when they hosted second-division leaders SV Darmstadt 98. Oliver Glasner’s side came out on top in a 4-2 win that was full of twists and turns.

Randal Kolo Muani's 6th-minute opener was the perfect start for Frankfurt, but Darmstadt answered back when Mathias Honsak scored two goals in as many minutes to turn the game around (29’, 31’). Rafael Borré levelled the game again just before half time (44’). In the second half, Daichi Kamada (62’) and Kolo Muani (90’) secured the win.

End-to-end thriller

The 50,000 spectators were treated to an intense exchange of blows that began with a chance for the visitors. Darmstadt’s Honsak narrowly missed after a good ball from Marvin Mehlem, but Kolo Muani was more clinical just moments later at the other end, producing a perfect header that left goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen with no chance (6’). Frankfurt should have extended their lead but missed chances through Borré (11’) and Mario Götze (23’).

As the game wore on, errors began creeping into Frankfurt's build-up play and Darmstadt, who came into the tie on the back of 20 games unbeaten, took advantage through striker Honsak. A sloppy pass from Frankfurt in defence saw Honsak played through and he found the back of the net past Kevin Trapp (29’). Just two minutes later, the forward had doubled his tally after another Frankfurt mistake was punished clinically and Darmstadt found themselves in the lead just after the half-hour mark (31’).

Philipp Tietz could have increased the lead but saw his effort blocked (36’) and the scores were level again on the brink of half time. New arrival Philipp Max won possession and some sharp passing through the middle saw Borré finish from point-blank range (44’).

Kamada and Kolo Muani send Frankfurt through

The second half was a similar picture. Darmstad’s high press continued to cause problems for their Bundesliga opponents and Fabian Schnellhardt saw an effort go narrowly wide (52’). Frankfurt’s quality began to be the telling difference after the hour mark and while Sebastian Rode missed a tough chance from close range (61’), Daichi Kamada struck a perfect first-time shot with the outside of the boot to put the Eagles 3-2 up (62’).

Darmstadt never gave up and Tietz stabbed a shot against the post (65’), before Mehlem’s goal was ruled out for offside a minute later. Aurélio Buta coulnd’t make use of a great ball by Götze at the other end (72’), but Kolo Muani put the game beyond any doubt with a cool finish in the 90th minute.