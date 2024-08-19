Frankfurt march on, while fourth-tier Offenbach pull off a shock

After taking a while to get going in their DFB-Pokal first round tie, Eintracht Frankfurt ultimately overcame second-division Eintracht Braunschweig with relative ease, winning 4-1. Earlier in the day, Kickers Offenbach had managed to pull off the latest cup upset. The fourth-tier side knocked out second-division 1. FC Magdeburg with a 2-1 home victory. The final two Bundesliga sides to play, Werder Bremen and VfL Wolfsburg, also made safe passage through. Bremen won 3-1 at newly-promoted third-division team Energie Cottbus, while Wolfsburg defeated fifth-tier TuS Koblenz 1-0 away from home.

Frankfurt initially found it tricky at the Eintracht-Stadion on Hamburger Straße in Braunschweig. The hosts kept the match level until half time, and were even the more adventurous going forward during the first 45. However, that all changed after the break thanks to Hugo Ekitiké. Firstly, he provided the assist for the Frankfurt opener, finding Fares Chaibi in the box with a classy outside-of-the-foot pass (53’), before his brace, scoring in the 56th and 61st minute, sealed the deal. Two substitutes then netted late on. Firstly, Igor Matanovic headed in (88’), before Levente Szabó grabbed a consolation goal to make it 4-1 (89’).

Offenbach end Magdeburg’s Pokal dreams

The Bieberer Berg in Offenbach was the setting for this cup upset, as the hosts from the fourth division shocked Magdeburg from a set-piece in the 31st minute. Alexander Sorge popped up with the opener, against the run of play. The visitors did not let themselves become disheartened, however, and hit back shortly after the break. Martijn Kaars levelled it up at 1-1 in the 54th minute. Chances for both sides followed, but it was Marc Wachs whose exemplary play set up Valdrin Mustafa for a simple chance. All he had to do was tap into an empty goal.

At the Stadion der Freundschaft in Cottbus, Keke Topp bagged himself a perfect evening. Bremen’s forward netted twice in six minutes, in the 32nd and 37th, to grab a brace, before his third of the evening in the 55th minute completed a hat-trick. An expertly curled direct free-kick from Henry Rorig in the 70th minute did give the home fans something to celebrate, but Cottbus substitute Romario Hajrulla was then shown a red card late on (78’).

Wolfsburg scored early at the Stadion Oberwerth in Koblenz through Patrick Wimmer, who beat TuS keeper Michael Zadach to a corner to head home. The hosts put up a strong fight throughout though, and remained within striking distance until the final whistle, but only finished the game with ten men after Yasin Yaman was sent off in the 79th minute.

