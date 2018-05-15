Frankfurt duo in Mexico’s preliminary World Cup squad

Mexico, Germany’s first opponents at the World Cup, have named two Bundesliga stars of Eintracht Frankfurt in their preliminary squad for Russia 2018, as well as veteran Rafael Marquez, who would be competing at his fifth World Cup, which would see him draw level with record-holders Lothar Matthäus, Antonio Carbajal (Mexico) and Gianluigi Buffon (Italy).

National team head coach Juan Carlos Osorio named 28 players in his preliminary squad, including former Leverkusen forward Javier Hernandez, now of West Ham United. With Diego Reyes, Andres Guardado, Nestor Araujo and the two Dos Santos brothers all injured, Osorio wants to wait until FIFA’s deadline day on the 4th June to name his final 23-man squad.

In preparation for their Wold Cup opener against the holders on the 17th June, Mexico will play three friendlies, first up: Wales on the 28th May in Pasadena, followed by Scotland on the 2nd June, then finally Denmark in Copenhagen on the 9th June.

Mexico’s preliminary World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Lüttich)

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad San Sebastian), Miguel Layun (FC Sevilla), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Diego Reyes (FC Porto), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas UNAM), Hugo Ayala (Tigres UANL), Oswaldo Alanis (FC Getafe), Edson Alvarez (America)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (FC Porto), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andres Guardado (Betis Sevilla), Giovani dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy), Jonathan dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy), Jesus Molina (CF Monterrey), Rafael Marquez (Atlas Guadalajara), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca CF)

Forwards: Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Galaxy), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Jesus Corona (FC Porto), Javier Aquino (Tigres UANL), Oribe Peralta (CF America), Raul Jimenez (Benfica Lissabon), Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Jürgen Damm (Tigres UANL)