France and Denmark play out first goalless draw of Russia 2018

European Chaampionship runners-up France ensured top spot in Group C thanks to the first 0-0 of the tournament with Denmark.

The point also meant the Danes progressed to the round of 16 as runners up. “We did not need to take unnecessary risks today. We had a plan to secure first place and we have done that today,” said France boss Didier Deschamps.

France will meet the team which finishes second in group D in Kasan on June 30th, while Denmark will face the winner of grouü D in Nizhni Novograd on July 1.