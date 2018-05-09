Fourth workshop for EURO 2024

It began with a World Cup winner flickering on the screen. Philipp Lahm, alongside the likes of DFB President Reinhard Grindel, General Secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius and integration ambassador Celia Sasic, have worked hard to achieve a lot for Germany’s EURO 2024 bid. Many of them were present on Tuesday afternoon in the Espirit-Arena in Dusseldorf.

Around 40 delegates from the ten chosen locations that the DFB have opted for in their application to UEFA for EURO 2024 looked at the photos from the passing over of the DFB’s bid book which took place at the end of last month. “The Bid Book is a great work which is a testament to German football as a whole,” said Markus Stenger, head of the application process, on the opening of the fourth workshop regarding the international application procedure.

Additionally, the colleagues of the cities, stadiums, clubs and regional associations involved in the dram were told about the current standing of the “United by Football” campaign as well as the campaign’s next steps prior to when the decision is made on September 27th. “We all want to work together to bring the European Championships to Germany and put on a great festival of football,” claimed Stenger. “We want to show UEFA that we’re the right partners at the right time.” If that’s the case, it won’t be the last time we see projected photos of a smiling Philipp Lahm.