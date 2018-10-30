Fourth tier Rödinghausen in the spotlight against FC Bayern München

Only football can write stories like this. Coach Enrico Maaßen was in charge of SV Drochtersen/Assel last season, who got the “dream tie” in facing FC Bayern München in the DFB-Pokal first round. Now, with his new club, Maaßen will lead his SV Rödinghausen side into a DFB-Pokal second round home clash with the record German champions and record cup winners on Tuesday, 30th October (20:45 CET).

“When my former club were drawn to face Bayern in the first round, they spoke to me and apologised that I wouldn’t be with them to face Bayern,” said Maaßen after the second round draw in an interview with DFB.de. “However, many of them also said: You will get past Dresden and face Bayern in the second round. That is exactly what has happened and it is reality!”

Stadion an der Bremer Brücke infamous for cup shocks

The fourth tier outsiders, who are based in Herford in eastern Westphalia and currently lie mid-table in the Regionalliga West, have nothing to lose and will play in front of a very large TV audience. Rödlinghausen won their opening round match against 2. Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden 3-2 with a last gasp winner in extra time. This match was held in the Frimo Stadion in Lotte and Osnabrück will be the venue for the second round clash against Bayern on what could be a huge evening for the club. The ‘Stadion an der Bremer Brücke’ has seen several cup upsets in recent years and the stadium is likely to be completely sold out for the match on Tuesday night.

While Rödinghausen are participating in the DFB-Pokal for the very first time, FC Bayern München have won the competition on eighteen occasions. Germany’s largest club took on Maaßen’s former club in the first round but encountered some difficulties against the Regionalliga North side, narrowly winning 1-0. Last season’s beaten finalists should not underestimate their opponents for this tie. The last time Bayern crashed out of the DFB-Pokal to fourth tier opposition was in the 2000/2001 season when FC Magdeburg defeated the Bundesliga side 4-2 on a penalty shoot-out.