Fourth-tier Babelsberg stun Fürth

SV Babelsberg knocked out Bundesliga outfit Greuther Fürth in a surprise victory to reach the next round of the DFB-Pokal. Nothing could separate the two sides after extra-time (2-2), as Babelsberg kept their nerve in the subsequent shootout to knock Fürth out of the competition (5-4 on pens.). Elsewhere, FC St. Pauli played out a five-goal thriller against third-division 1. FC Magdeburg, winning 3-2 to advance. 1- FC Nürnberg were kept at bay for much of the game against SSV Ulm, before ultimately triumphing 1-0 after an 80th minute winner.

St. Pauli hold on

Striker Guido Burgstaller opened the scoring for St. Pauli (4’) before Sirlord Conteh equalised in the 31st minute. Jakov Medic (40’) then restored Pauli’s lead, but a second from Conteh levelled the scores once more (54’). Four minutes later, Burgstaller would get on the board a second time as he stuck home a rebound to book his team a place in the next round (58’).

Late winner enough for Nürnberg

Nürnberg struggled to get the better of Regionalliga side SSV Ulm, but their patience was ultimately rewarded as Taylan Duman curled home the winner in the 79th minute (1-0).

Babelsberg dump out Greuther Fürth on penalties

Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth opened the scoring from the spot in the 22nd minute, before Babelsberg’s Marcel Rausch equalised in the 37th. After the break, Babelsberg took a surprise lead off a free kick, as Marcus Hoffmann was on hand to tap in the rebound off the crossbar (70’). Just when it looked as through the fourth-tier side would pull off an upset win in regular time, Julian Green netted a thumping header to tie things up once again (85’). Neither side were able to break through in extra time, as Babelsberg went on to win 5-4 on penalties to complete their cupset.