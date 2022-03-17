Four new players in U21 squad for March internationals

Under-21 boss Antonio Di Salvo has named his squad for the two upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Latvia (25th March, 18:15 CET) and Israel (29th March, 17:00 CEST), with four new names being called up. Greuther Fürth’s Simon Asta, Blackburn Rovers’ Reda Khadra, Wolfsburg’s Felix Nmecha and Bochum’s Patrick Osterhage could all make their debuts.

Five players have been called back into the squad, including Maximilian Bauer, Jordan Beyer, Frederik Jäkel, Malik Tillman and Josha Vagnoman, who made his last appearance for the Under-21s in last year’s successful European Championship campaign. Freiburg’s Kevin Schade, who missed the last Bundesliga match due to an abdominal strain, has also been nominated. Di Salvo, however, must do without Freiburg’s Yannik Keitel and Dortmund’s Moukoko, who are both out with injuries. There are a total of 25 players in the squad.

Di Salvo: “The new additions will be well integrated into the squad”

“We are very much looking forward to the two upcoming international fixtures, and we’ll be approaching the games with changes in some positions,” said Di Salvo. “We have named a large squad so we can react to any short-term problems that may occur due to the ongoing pandemic. This also gives us all the chance to get to know each other. The new additions will be well integrated into the squad and we are eager to see how they perform with us. With regards to Kevin Schade, we are in communication with SC Freiburg. We will wait to see what happens with his injury and we hope he can play a part in these international fixtures.”

The first Under-21s international of the year will take place at Alemannia Aachen’s Tivoli, a ground they last visited in 2009. “Alemannia Aachen is a traditional club with fans who love their football and we can’t wait to play in front of them,” said Di Salvo ahead of the home game against Latvia on 25th March.

Showdown in Israel

Four days later, the team will travel to Petach Tikwa for a showdown against Israel, who are currently second in Group B, and only behind Germany on goal difference. Both teams are sat on 15 points, two ahead of third-placed Poland. Hungary are fourth on seven points, Latvia fifth with three, and San Marino are rock-bottom without a single point. The teams below Poland are now out of the running to qualify for next year’s European Championship in Romania and Georgia. The nine group winners, the best second-placed team and the two hosts will qualify directly for the tournament. The eight remaining second-placed teams will enter play-offs, with the four winners qualifying for the tournament.

“We have a clear target and that is to qualify as group winners. Therefore we want to increase our lead at the top of the group in the March internationals,” said Di Salvo.

