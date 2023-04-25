Four interested parties for hosting FIFA Women's World Cup 2027

FIFA has received four declarations of interest from federations from four confederations to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027. FIFA announced this in a press release yesterday. The KNVB, together with RBFA and the DFB, had registered early in the bidding process with the slogan "Breaking New Ground," representing UEFA. In addition, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), the South African Football Federation (CAF) and the U.S. Football Federation along with the Mexican Football Confederation (CONCAF) expressed their interest.

According to FIFA, the next step will be to send the bidding agreement to the interested federations explaining the bidding process. To confirm further participation in the bidding process, it must be returned to FIFA by 19 May 2023.

Fatma Samoura, FIFA secretary general, said, "We are very pleased with the declarations of interest received, as they come from federations with a strong soccer tradition from four continents, underlining the continued popularity of women's soccer around the world. We guarantee all federations the most informed and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup."

The award of FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 will be voted on at the FIFA Congress on 17 May 2024.