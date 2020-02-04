Fortuna and Frankfurt progress to the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal

The first two last-16 ties of the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal saw Fortuna Düsseldorf put out third-tier side 1. FC Kaiserslautern 5-2, while last year’s finalists RB Leipzig lost to 2018 winners Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1.

Düsseldorf come from behind

35,340 fans flocked to the Betzenberg in Kaiserslautern in the hope that the 3. Liga side could cause another upset in this year’s DFB-Pokal. Fortuna, however, took the lead early on thanks to superb volley by Nana Ampomah (9’). Kaiserslautern fought back immediately through Christian Kühlwetter (10’), before the German dispatched a penalty into the top corner to give his side the lead (39’) going into the half-time break.

Uwe Rösler’s side were able to turn things around in the second half though. Fortuna’s top goalscorer Rouwen Hennings scored twice (49’, 78’), while Matthias Zimmermann (65’) and Kevin Stöger (83’) added further goals to put Düsseldorf into the hat for the quarter-final draw.

Frankfurt come through at home

Leipzig dominated proceedings in the opening phase of the first half, while Eintracht Frankfurt defended very deep. Amadou Haidara and Patrick Schick both squandered early chances for the away side (10’). Frankfurt set up to hit RB Leipzig on the break, which produced the first goal of the game. The Leipzig defence were scrambling back when Marcel Halstenberg handled Kostic’s cross. Referee Felix Brych awarded Frankfurt the penalty after consulting the television screen, which Silva coolly converted (17’). 1-0 to Eintracht at half time.

Julian Nagelsmann reacted at half time by bringing on new signing Dani Olmo for Haidara, the change mattered little as the home side doubled their lead through Kostic after Dayot Upamecano’s misplaced pass (51’). Dani Olmo pulled one back for Leipzig after a great move and a clever dummy from Timo Werner (69’). Kostic scored his second and Frankfurt’s third in the fifth minute of stoppage time, making it 3-1 to the hosts.