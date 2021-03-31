For the 30. For you.

You know us as Germany internationals, but first and foremost we are people with dreams, goals, wishes, worries, fears – and values.

These values are what we play for, all across the world. We as humans have rights, all across the world. They are indivisible and non-negotiable. Respecting and protecting them is our duty, for every single one of us. These rights are not to be played with.

That is why we, as a team, have tried to raise awareness for the protection of human rights across the world. We won’t turn a blind eye to violations – we want to do something about it, such as implementing and promoting social projects through our foundation.

We know this from experience. Germany has been a World and European Champion on the pitch, but off it, we’re still a long way off. It’s down to all of us to make things better and shine a spotlight on existing problems, and that starts on our own doorstep. We want to live up to that claim more and more with each passing day. We can all play our part to ensure that the 30 articles of human rights don’t fall on deaf ears going forward.

Thank you for your support in this endeavour. Let’s get to work together, from your local pitch in the park to the biggest stadiums across the world.

Die Mannschaft