For a good cause: Germany’s national team auctions its hand-painted “Human Rights” shirts

The "Human Rights" shirts, hand-painted by the German national players, will be up for auction. With this action, DIE MANNSCHAFT not only wants to point out that it is our daily task to stand up for human rights - always and everywhere in the world! But above all to provide tangible help. The proceeds will go to the organization "BAG Wohnungslosenhilfe e.V.", which has dedicated itself to tackling homelessness and poverty in Germany, and which the national has already supported with its foundation in the past. In order to help as a team - as was the case last year, when the national team provided, among other things, emergency covid aid of 2.5 million euros.

The national team's clear statement attracted worldwide attention: Immediately before the kickoff of the World Cup qualifier against Iceland, the DFB team lined up in shirts that had previously been painted by the players. Each of the black shirts displayed a white letter. Together they formed the words "HUMAN RIGHTS". A strong commitment to the 30 universally valid human rights, which was to be followed by other actions in the following qualifying matches. And now, a strong action:

Because the unique shirts can be auctioned from Saturday, April 24, from 15:00 CET. The team intends to support the charitable work of the "BAG Wohnungslosenhilfe e.V." with the proceeds of the auction. In the spirit of Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) of the United Nations (UN), which grants everyone the right to an adequate standard of living.

To see the jerseys and place a bid, please go to www.matchwornshirt.com/club/germany.