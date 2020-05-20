FLYERALARM Women's Bundesliga returns 29 May 2020

The FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga and the Women’s DFB-Pokal will recommence from May 29. In many federal states, the conditions for the resumption of match operations, including those for the Women’s Bundesliga, are now in place.

In video conference led by chairman of the committee Siegfried Dietrich, an overwhelming majority of clubs agreed this afternoon to continue the season and agreed on the exact timing of the matches yet to be played. A provisional calendar of dates had been suggested at a meeting of the DFB Presidium on May 11.

Match operations will take place under the existing hygiene concept. This set of guidelines, jointly drawn up by the DFB and DFL, include strict rules on hygiene, close testing and monitoring. This concept almost entirely replicates that used in Germany’s top two tiers, and only differs in organisational nuances, such as the amount of people allowed in each zone of a ground at any one time. So medical prerequisites and protection for all involved should therefore be employed as best as possible.

Keller: “leading role in international women’s football”

DFB president Fritz Keller said, “I’m happy that the majority of clubs in the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga have agreed to resume the current season. This type to togetherness is exactly what we need in a crisis. The return of the Women’s Bundesliga is one step towards a return to normality, both for football and society as a whole. The FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga has therefore taken a leading role in international women’s football.”

DFB vice president Hannelore Ratzeburg stated, “the continuation of the season is a strong signal for women’s football and equal treatment for all professional sportspeople. We’re conscious of the great responsibility, which accompanies restarting the season. I’m convinced that clubs will be disciplined in their application of the hygiene concept. Even if circumstances are unprecedented, we’re happy that the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga and Women’s DFB-Pokal will be decided on the pitch.”

DFB-Pokal final planned for July 4

Siegfried Dietrich, chairman of the DFB Leagues’ Committee, said; “with regards to the worries about restarting, we have enormous respect for those areas of society, which are still striving towards normality. And I’m happy for our clubs that we can now return to football with our FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga – following the example of the men’s Bundesliga. I view this decision as a great show of faith, which we want to take in account in all areas, and with the utmost responsibility. The restart is an historic moment, as we are the first professional women’s league in Europe to return to playing, with the greatest possible safety precautions for players and staff. Our renewed thanks go to the DFL and their Champions League participants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who, with their solidarity fund, laid the groundwork for the Women’s Bundesliga to return.”

The plan is that the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga will return on Friday May 29, with the matchday 17 fixture between VfL Wolfsburg and 1. FC Köln. The following evening, 1. FFC Frankfurt vs. SC Sand will take place. The season finale is played for June 28. In total, there are six matchdays still to be played. In the Women’s DFB-Pokal, the quarterfinals will be played on June 2/, the semi-finals on June 10/11 and the final on July 4 in Cologne.

created by mmc/tb