Florian Neuhaus: "I want to be a regular in the starting XI”

"When he debuted at Borussia-Park, his first ever appearance in the Bundesliga, Neuhaus was one of the best players in midfield”, said the Express when assessing the performance from U21-international, Florian Neuhaus, against Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 1. The 21-year-old (who was loaned out to then second-tier side Fortuna Düsseldorf last season) also impressed last weekend in his second Bundesliga match against Augsburg. With six goals and three assists in 27 games, Neuhaus was instrumental in the side’s promotion to the top flight.

In an interview with DFB.de, Florian Neuhaus speaks with editor Maximilian Schwartz about his rapid development, as well as the U21 Internationals against Mexico on Friday (19:00 CEST) and Ireland on Tuesday (19:00 CEST) for the European Qualifiers.

DFB.DE: Florian, what type of player are you?

Neuhaus: I think my strengths are in centre midfield. I can see the game in front of me and understand the tempo. I really like using pace in the middle and running into space. Through these runs I can get myself into goal-scoring positions.

DFB.de: You’ve played for Gladbach in the first three games this season, two coming in the Bundesliga and one in the DFB-Pokal, scoring one goal and setting up another.

Neuhaus: The start of the season with Gladbach has gone very well, of course. I’ve played in all three matches and the team has welcomed me in very nicely. I want to build on that in the next few weeks.

DFB.de: Last season you were loaned out by Gladbach to Fortuna Düsseldorf and celebrated promotion to the Bundesliga. How important was that year for your personal development?

Neuhaus: Last season was very important for me. I think everyone involved had hoped for the loan. I got a lot of playing time and gained some great experience. In return, I helped Fortuna return to the Bundesliga. Now I want to take the next step with Gladbach.