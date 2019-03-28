Florian Kohfeldt wins German coach of the year

Florian Kohfeldt has won German coach of the year for 2018. Werder’s head coach is the tenth coach, who has won this award. Past winners are Horst Hrubesch, Thomas Tuchel, Hermann Gerland, Christian Streich, Norbert Elgert, Maren Meinert, Markus Kauczinski, Julian Nagelsmann and Hannes Wolf. The prize is awarded for outstanding coaching work with youth. Kohfeldt was honoured today (Thursday) in Cologne at the ceremony of the 65th football teacher training course.

Kohfeldt's career as a coach began at his home club TV Jahn Delmenhorst, where he coached children and youth teams from 1999 to 2005. In 2006 he came to Werder Bremen and until 2014 he coached various youth teams. In 2014 he became assistant coach of the Bremen U23s and two years later he became their head coach. In November 2017, Kohfeldt became head coach of the Bundesliga team. Following his hiring as head coach, Werder jumped from 17th place up to eleventh place in the table. This season, Bremen have been successful in the DFB Cup: After the victory in the second round at Borussia Dortmund, Werder are in quarter finals and will face FC Schalke 04 on April 3rd.

Kohfeldt: “A great honour and recognition.”

Kohfeldt said: “I am very happy to be awarded this prize. It is a great honour and recognition, which is not thanks to just me, but also the whole coaching team, the whole team and everyone who works in the team.”

DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: “Florian Kohfeldt had already showed in the 2014/2015 teacher training course, how good a coach he is. He has proved himself as a worthy winner thanks to his career so far. Florian Kohfeldt has a feel for developing good talent as well as also dealing with older players, which is not always easy. Under him, Werder Bremen play fresh, inspiring and successful football. I am sure that his coaching career in the Bundesliga is still just beginning.”

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB director said: “It is impressive how obvious it is that Florian Kohfeldt has developed into a popular figure in the Bundesliga. He has an infectious enthusiasm and his players are enthusiastic about his open and authentic ways. Maximilian Eggestein played for the German national team against Serbia and the Netherlands; an example of how well talented players have been developing under Florian Kohfeldt at Werder Bremen. He has been a stroke of luck for Werder Bremen. The club has been rewarded for its courage of hiring a coach from within its ranks following Viktor Skripnik and Alexander Nouri.”