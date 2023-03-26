Flick: “We were very passionate and dynamic”

Germany enjoyed a successful start to their international year with a 2-0 win over Peru in Mainz on Saturday evening. Head coach Hansi Flick reflected on the game against the South American side and looked ahead to Tuesday’s game against Belgium (kick off: 20:45 CET).

Question: What have you learnt from the game?

Hansi Flick: Winning 2-0 does us good. We wanted to keep a clean sheet. At the same time, we know that we didn’t do everything perfectly and that we still have room to improve. But the team remained focused for the whole 90 minutes and was very passionate and dynamic. These are the things that we want to see.

Question: Niclas Füllkrug scores both goals. Has he become a regular in the squad?

Hansi Flick: We need a certain level of stability and players who know that they’re playing. He took his goals like a real forward and a number nine.

Question: How pleased were you with the two forwards in attack?

Hansi Flick: We had a lot of players in the central areas. Timo Werner made a lot of deep runs and is a very valuable part of the team. This was a game that taught us a lot.

Question: How pleased were you with the partnership of Nico Schlotterbeck and Matthias Ginter in central defence?

Hansi Flick: Both centre backs played without any mistakes. The two full backs were very dynamic too. The back four worked really well.

Question: Marius Wolf made his debut at right back. What did you think of him?

Hansi Flick: Everyone could see that he brought a lot of dynamism to the right-hand side. That’s what happened with the second goal, which was played out really well. His cross arrived right into the space between the goalkeeper and the defence; that’s how it should be. He did his job really well.

Question: You’ll take on Belgium in Cologne on Tuesday. What kind of game are you expecting?

Hansi Flick: It’s a different calibre of opposition. We’re pleased to be playing against a team like them. It helps you to improve your game.

Question: Are you planning on making any changes for the game?

Hansi Flick: Perhaps there will be one or two changes, but we want to keep the main core the same.

