Flick: "We want to reward ourselves for our hard work"

The third international, the third opponent: After successive draws against Italy and England, a trip to Budapest to face Hungary in the UEFA Nations League is next up on the agenda for Germany. Head coach Hansi Flick and Thomas Müller spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s game (20:45 CEST).

Hansi Flick on…

…the expectations ahead of the Hungary game: We were very happy with the final training session. After England, this is the toughest test that you could face. Hungary are very compact at the back and don’t leave a lot of space. We have to build on the performance against England and everyone has to give it 100%. It will be a very difficult task.

…his aims for the match in Budapest: We want to pick up the three points. We want to reward ourselves for all the effort we have put in. It is important that we concentrate and are serious in our approach. It was a big step in the right direction against England and we have to build on it. It will be ideal if we are well-drilled going into the World Cup but we also want to give other players opportunities. Our focus though is on the result.

…the injured Serge Gnabry: There are question marks around Gnabry. He has muscle problems in his calf and he only did some running today. It looked better after the running but we’ll have to wait and see on the day.

…the goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer will play; there won’t be any changes in that position.

…Thomas Müller: I have known Thomas for a very long time. He is important for every team he plays in. He can lead from the front and he has enormous quality. He has shown that he can not only score goals, but also set them up. He is used to delivering top quality performances at the highest level. I see him more as someone who can play the number 10 role.

…Antonio Rüdiger: Toni has developed really well. There is a reason why he has been given a four-year deal at Real Madrid. He is very focussed in training and he is someone who can play in every game. He is an absolute leader at the back and we are very happy that we can have him in our defensive line. He is a great tackler, a fantastic header of the ball, he has tremendous pace and knows how to build out from the back. This is exactly what we need.

…Timo Werner’s role: We need players who are in their rhythm. That is crucial for Qatar. We don’t have the time to start adjusting things. We expect every individual to be at their top level of fitness. It is possible that Timo will play from the beginning tomorrow. He can score goals and that is of course something that gives a striker confidence.

…possible jeers because of Goretzka’s heart gesture: That is a non-issue because every single one of our players has experience playing in a heated atmosphere. It is just something that everyone has to put up with at this level. There may be jeers but once the referee blows his whistle, it becomes a side issue.

…the four matches during the summer break: Four matches are too many. You have to take the last two years into account and because of the pandemic, the games have just piled up. The players had almost no preparation and were then thrown back into their normal routine. They are challenged almost every four days. Questions need to be asked about how we can give the players a break. This is something that needs to be looked at by those responsible.

…Lukas Nmecha: Lukas is a bit different from the other central players in the squad. He has scored lots of goals in training and he could be an option. He is an option just like everyone else. It is important to have options.

Thomas Müller on…

…his goal tally for the DFB: I never expected it to be about breaking goal records. I’m aiming to score as many as possible but how many I score in the end is not important.

…his role in the team: I don’t feel like the Dad of the team and that’s not what I am. I try to stay the same. I want to give input both on and off the pitch. I try to motivate people but you have to also deliver on the pitch yourself. That is the example I want to set.

…the chemistry of the team: It’s not that I am looking to make surprising runs. I try to be logical in my movement. A lot of it is about timing. It is of course more difficult to establish a chemistry here than with players you see every day. We controlled much of the game against England but for me, we weren’t clinical or compelling enough in the penalty area, even though there were two or three moments when it could’ve come together.

…the four Nations League matches: Four games are far too many in this short period of time. But it is what it is. It is our job and it’s the same for the other nations. Everyone has to deal with the schedule. We are still looking forward to the games. I will be super happy if we can pick up the six points.

…the objective for the Hungary game: We are going to Hungary and we want to reward ourselves for the hard work. Even if the way we play is right, that doesn’t guarantee the result.

…possible gestures: Leon Goretzka’s heart gesture (in the 2-2 draw against Hungary in the 2020 European Championship) was completely spontaneous and was a great reaction. The Hungary fans hadn’t covered themselves in glory. We spoke from our hearts. We took the knee out of solidarity with England on Tuesday but we don’t have a particular gesture that we want to do at every game. We are open to gestures that represent our values but we don’t want them to provoke. You can always have a controversial discussion about it. However, we don’t have any gestures planned on Saturday.

created by mmc,rs